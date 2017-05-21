Noida: Man sets himself on fire over marriage trouble, father-in-law dies trying to save him

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

On Friday afternoon, when his 30-year-old son-in-law set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on his body, Dev Ram rushed to save him. In the chaos that followed, his son-in-law Durgesh further pulled Dev Ram towards himself.

With 90 per cent burn injuries, Durgesh was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On Saturday morning, Dev Ram, succumbed to 80 per cent burn injuries at a Delhi hospital, police said.

A resident of Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Durgesh had reached his in-laws’ house in Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida around 2 pm on Friday. “He and his wife had been facing some problems in their marriage and were estranged. In order to resolve these issues, he went to meet his wife yesterday,” said Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi, SHO, Knowledge Park police station.

According to police, there was a heated exchange between Durgesh and his in-laws, following which he took out a bottle of petrol, doused himself with it and set himself ablaze. “His father-in-law tried to stop him, but Durgesh held Dev Ram and did not let go of him. Both suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Durgesh was declared brought dead, while Dev Ram was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital,” Tripathi said. Dev Ram died around 10 am Saturday. “We have not received any complaint so far,” Tripathi said.

