Noida, Greater Noida could get dedicated civic bodies soon

In the 41 years of its existence, Noida has not had a dedicated municipality, leading to a range of problems — from inadequate specialisation for treating waste to allegations that its only civic body, the Noida Authority, is a ‘glorified real estate body’.

This is likely to change, with the UP government beginning the process of setting up civic bodies for Noida and Greater Noida. “A committee formed to look into the matter has been getting feedback from stakeholders. A decision will be taken soon on whether there will be a separate civic body in Noida and Greater Noida,” said B N Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Earlier this month, the committee met members of RWAs and industry associations from the district for feedback.

N P Singh from the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Associations (FONRWA), one of the stakeholders who attended the meeting, said the increasing urban landscape in the district necessitated a separate civic body.

“With the increase in industries in Noida and Greater Noida… the district is expected to attract a large number of residents. Instead of treating it as an industrial town, there is a need to look at this urban space as a city located right next to the capital. It has several residential pockets and more such areas are expected to come up. As the numbers of residents increases, the city will need a dedicated civic body along the lines of the MCDs in Delhi,” he said, adding that they had approached CM Yogi Adityanath on the matter.

As of now, the UP Industrial Act 1976 governs Noida as an industrial hub. Some stakeholders have called for an amendment to the Act.

“The Noida Authority was set up under this Act. Unlike Delhi, where DDA, MCDs and NDMC cater to civic issues and land, we have the Noida Authority here. Issues pertaining to garbage, supply of water, drainage and housing societies are looked at by the Authority,” Singh said.

