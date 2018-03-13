Noida: Four CCTVs off on day of BHEL official murder, says police

Incidentally, the CCTVs started working a day after the murder, police said. (Photo for representation purpose) Incidentally, the CCTVs started working a day after the murder, police said. (Photo for representation purpose)

Four days after the body of a deputy general manager of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was found with a bullet injury, police have ascertained that none of the four CCTVs in his housing society were working on the day of the incident. The body was found about a kilometre from his residence in Noida’s Sector 104. Incidentally, the CCTVs started working a day after the murder, police said.

Police are also in the dark about his whereabouts on Wednesday evening, after he left the Metro station on his way home from office. “There are four CCTVs in his housing society. All of them stopped working from Wednesday evening and started working on Thursday night. We are checking the reason,” said Avnish Dixit, SHO of Noida’s Sector 39 police station.

The victim, Amit Pandey (41), was going to his brother’s residence at Sapphire Towers in Sector 104 on Wednesday when his family lost contact with him. “He called me at 8.27 pm. We spoke for three minutes and 35 seconds… there was some disturbance and I could not hear him,” his sister, Shweta Pandey, said.

Around 11.30 am on Thursday, the family lodged a missing person’s report. “Around 3.30 pm, a family friend found his body around a kilometre away from his residence,” Dixit said.

Police investigation showed that Pandey had reached Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station around 7.30 pm.

“His family said he used to take a hired vehicle from the Metro station… Different angles are being explored — whether he took a shared taxi or auto and got into a scuffle… The deceased got divorced 8-10 years ago. We are also looking at whether personal enmity or an affair could be behind this incident,” an officer said. Dixit said, “A team will visit Varanasi to check if he was embroiled in a property dispute.”

