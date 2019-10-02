Noida: Folk singer, attacked a month ago, shot dead

A folk singer was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, Sushma Tekpur, was returning from Bulandshahr when the accused opened fire at her. She was admitted to Kailash Hospital, where she died during treatment, police said.

“We received information that a woman had been shot outside Maitri Society in Greater Noida. As per initial investigations, she was attacked a month ago and a case of attempt to murder had been registered in Bulandshahr. She had gone to see police for a follow-up and was returning home, when she was fatally shot. Further investigations are underway,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, Tekpur was attacked after a music function in Bulandshahr on August 19. The case is under investigation, said police. The FIR in the previous attack had been registered in Kotwali Dehat police station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

Police said they are investigating a link between the previous attack in Bulandshahr and the fatal shooting.