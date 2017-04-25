Eight Noida schools refuse to abide by DM’s order of forming ‘fee justification panel’, says report

Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida. Google Maps Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida. Google Maps

A day after District Magistrate of Noida issued an order asking schools to form a ‘fee justification panel’, eight prominent schools located in Gautam Budh Nagar area have refused to abide by it, reports The Times of India.

The order made it mandatory for the schools to form a five-member panel which will include one representative each from the parents’ association and the school. The other three members will be two chartered accountants, one from each side and an official of the district administration.

As per the report, the eight schools are – DPS Greater Noida, DPS 30 Noida, Sector 126, Amity International School Sector 44, Lotus Valley International, Vishwa Bharati Public School, Sector 28, Bal Bharati Public School Sector 21, Khaitan Public School Sector 40 and Ram-Eesh International Greater Noida.

The schools stated that a case filed by them on the fee hike issue was pending in the Allahabad High Court and thus they will not form the committee until a judgement is pronounced in the case.

“We will not form the committee till the appeal of the eight schools is in court. This order is invalid in our case as our case is sub judice,” TOI quoted Unaided Recognised Public Schools Association (URPSA)Secretary, Asha Prabhakar, as saying.

