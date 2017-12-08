Noida double murder: Two days on, police yet to trace juvenile suspect

While the juvenile is being treated as the prime suspect, police have registered an FIR against unknown persons. (Representational Image) While the juvenile is being treated as the prime suspect, police have registered an FIR against unknown persons. (Representational Image)

Two days after the bodies of a 42-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found in the bedroom of their 14th floor home in Greater Noida west, police are still on the lookout for the woman’s 16-year-old son — the person last seen with the deceased and a prime suspect in the case. On Thursday, police also issued a notice with details of the boy, who has been missing since December 5. “The person who will give information (about him) will be suitably rewarded,” the notice read.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh police station, said, “We are yet to trace the boy. The post-mortem report showed that the victims died of head injuries. Investigations are still underway. More details will be revealed once we trace the boy and speak to him.” Around 11.30 pm Tuesday, the woman and her daughter were found dead in the flat, with their heads bludgeoned. They had been stabbed with scissors on the face and neck, and beaten with a cricket bat. While the juvenile is being treated as the prime suspect, police have registered an FIR against unknown persons.

According to police, the boy’s father Thursday told police that his son was addicted to a virtual game whose content has “strong violence” and asks players to “escape” from the high school after committing a crime — “hit teacher”, “kill the police”, “hit them hard with your weapons” — and “run for your life”. “The businessman told us that his son used to spend hours on his wife’s mobile phone, playing a virtual game called ‘High School Gangster Escape’. The boy’s mobile phone had been confiscated in September due to some issues relating to his studies,” SHO Sharma said. With the content rating at 16+ and “strong violence”, the game’s description states, “Play criminal escape games! Escape the high school! It’s not a romantic high school love story. Sneak out of this High School that is no less than a prison for the gangster after committing a crime like shooting.”

The game further warns the player of “security cameras” which “monitor every crime move”. “Grab weapons to hit and kill security guards of this high school. Escape to the city of gangsters. Avoid security camera. Give hard time to the high school security guards. Win the crazy fight with city police duty officers. Hurt the high school sweethearts; girlfriends and boyfriends. Hit the teachers. Dodge them. Don’t let the police car chase you till the exit point. You are the best gangster of the city,” the description states. The game also tells users that “its okay if you have to kill the police… Hit them hard with your weapons. Run for your life”.

Police said the businessman last spoke to his wife around 7.30 pm Monday. According to CCTV footage on Monday evening, the woman and her two children went out to buy food and returned around 8.30 pm. The footage also shows the boy leaving the building around 11.15 pm.

The flat was occupied by six persons — the woman, her husband, their two children and her in-laws. On the day of the incident, only the woman and her children were home. While the husband had gone to Ahmedabad on a business trip Monday morning, his parents left for Dehradun on Sunday evening, police said.

