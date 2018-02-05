Noida cop shot at gym trainer, then claimed encounter

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday near Noida’s Sector 122. (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday near Noida’s Sector 122. (Representational Image)

A sub-inspector has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a 25-year-old gym trainer and trying to pass it off as an encounter. Police said he has been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday near Noida’s Sector 122.

Jitendra Kumar Yadav, along with four relatives and friends, was heading home to Parthala village when their car was allegedly stopped by sub-inspector Vijay Darshan, another sub-inspector and two constables near Noida Sector 122. The sub-inspector then allegedly shot at Yadav.

Yadav’s family said he underwent surgery and is recuperating at Noida’s Fortis Hospital. “He has not regained consciousness but his condition is stable. He had received a bullet injury on the right side of the neck. Yadav’s friend, Sunil Jat, also received a bullet injury on his leg but is out of danger,” Virendra, Yadav’s uncle, said.

Addressing the media on Sunday afternoon, Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Love Kumar said Darshan has been arrested while the other three personnel have been suspended. He said the service pistol used by Darshan in the crime has also been recovered. “This is not an encounter case. The accused sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail. We are investigating the case from all angles,” SSP Kumar said.

The SSP maintained that Darshan, who was in plainclothes at the time of the incident, knew Yadav’s elder brother and that they are looking at a personal enmity angle. “It is possible that there might have been some personal reason due to which he shot the man. We condemn this incident; a sub-inspector is not expected to do such a thing,” Kumar said.

Yadav’s family, however, denied police claims that Darshan was in plainclothes. “He was in uniform and was carrying his service gun. Police did not take my nephew to the hospital for nearly three hours… the sub-inspector was trying to arrange a country-made pistol to make it look like an encounter case. They are concocting a false story about an encounter to slap a false case against us,” Virendra alleged.

Narrating the sequence of events, Yadav’s brother Dharmendra — a complainant in the case — claimed that the personnel stopped the car and said they would be taken to the police chowki.

In his complaint to the police, Dharmendra said they were heading home when “sub-inspector Darshan, constable Sanjay Tamta, Narendra and Pankaj drove past them in a red Brezza car and signalled at them to stop.

“They started beating us… When Yadav asked what our crime was, Darshan hurled abuses and said he has to show an encounter for out-of-turn promotion. He took out a revolver and shot my brother in the neck and pushed me and my uncle to the ground,” Dharmendra alleged.

