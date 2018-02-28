Noida: Class VII student apprehended for ‘raping’ four-year-old girl

Police said the accused handed the girl’s elder sister Rs 2, so she would go to the market to buy toffee. (Representational Image) Police said the accused handed the girl’s elder sister Rs 2, so she would go to the market to buy toffee. (Representational Image)

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Sarfabad village on Monday, police said. The girl is recuperating at the district hospital in Noida, her family said.

Police said the accused handed the girl’s elder sister Rs 2, so she would go to the market to buy toffee. The alleged incident took place Monday afternoon when the accused, who studies in Class VII, and the girl were alone at their respective homes. “Both live in rented accommodations in the same locality in Sarfabad. Their parents are daily wage labourers and they had gone to work,” said Pankaj Pant, SHO of Noida’s sector 49 police station.

An FIR against the boy has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the POCSO Act, 2012. “The accused was apprehended, produced before the judicial magistrate and sent to a juvenile home,” Pant said.

Between 1 and 2 pm, the girl was playing in the courtyard near her home when the accused lured her and allegedly raped her, police said. Minutes later, when the elder sister, aged six, reached home, she found the four-year-old crying.

The girl was running fever Monday due to which she and her sister did not go to school, her family said. “Both girls study in nursery. My wife and I had gone to work,” said the girl’s father. According to the father, after sending the elder sister away, he took the younger daughter to his house, locked the room and raped her. “When my elder daughter came back, she found her sister crying. Once we saw her, we realised she was bleeding and came to know what had happened. We then contacted police,” the father said.

The girl was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. “She has injuries on her private parts and is undergoing medical treatment,” said Pant. The girl’s family claimed that the family of the accused lives less than 50 metres away, and was known to them. “The boy used to come to our home, too,” the father said.

