Noida: Accused shot at in firing with police

The accused, Sajid, was shot in the leg, police said. The accused, Sajid, was shot in the leg, police said.

A 35-year-old accused of murder was arrested by the Noida Police, after a brief exchange of fire, from Dadri on Friday. The accused, Sajid, was shot in the leg, police said. A resident of Kidwai Nagar in Dadri, Sajid is accused of being involved in a shootout between two groups, wherein he allegedly shot dead a passerby. Nishank Sharma, circle officer (Dadri), said, “He had been absconding since March 4. The original dispute was over a plot in Dadri.”

The 507-square metre plot in question had led to a dispute between two parties — Razzak Ahmad, former deputy chairperson of the Dadri municipality, and his neighbour Fakhruddin, said police. Ahmad’s family alleged that Fakhruddin forged documents to try and grab the land, and that Sajid had allied with Fakhruddin during the dispute, said police.

On March 4, the dispute turned bloody when the two factions opened fire at each other, police said. A passerby, identified as Shamim, was shot dead in the firing. “Both parties fled and since then, police have arrested 10 people from the same group. Later, Shamim’s family filed a complaint, identifying Sajid as the accused, which was confirmed during questioning of the accused,” said an officer.

On Friday, police received information that Sajid and two others would be present near Dadri. Officers added that a team was deployed at the site. “The three of them came on a bike and tried to speed away after firing at the team, when they were asked to stop. The police team opened fire and Sajid was injured in the leg and was later arrested,” claimed an officer. The others fled the scene.

Police said it had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Sajid’s arrest. They claimed to have recovered a countrymade revolver and three live cartridges from his possession. “He has been sent to the district hospital. He will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody after he is discharged from the hospital,” said Sharma.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App