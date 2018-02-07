Noida: Accosted by men who abused her, beat her uncle, 19-year-old fears leaving home

Recently, the woman was accosted by two-bike borne men in Greater Noida, who had allegedly hurled abuses at her and had assaulted her uncle and a friend accompanying her. Recently, the woman was accosted by two-bike borne men in Greater Noida, who had allegedly hurled abuses at her and had assaulted her uncle and a friend accompanying her.

For the first time since July 2017, a 19-year-old teacher didn’t go to school. While the van came to pick her two younger sisters who study at the same school, she stayed home. Recently, the woman was accosted by two-bike borne men in Greater Noida, who had allegedly hurled abuses at her and had assaulted her uncle and a friend accompanying her.

The men also recorded the incident, which went viral on social media. The minute-long video shows a man wearing a black jacket hitting another man with a stick, even as the woman shouts that he is her uncle. The woman is also made to face the camera.

After an FIR was lodged at Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida on January 31, two residents of Bisrakh village — Anuj Bhati (18) and Sanjeet Bhati (23) — were identified as the attackers. “They were arrested and sent to judicial custody. They have been charged under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 392 (robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 66A IT Act,” Ajay Sharma, SHO, Bisrakh, said.

Raising concerns over the woman’s safety, her mother said: “Girls are not lesser beings. But people do not let them study, work and move ahead in life. We did not file a complaint… as it could affect her marriage prospects. People talk… That is why we remained silent.”

The incident took place around 3 pm on January 2 when the woman was on her way to her tuition centre from school.

The woman alleged, “I was waiting for an auto-rickshaw when my uncle spotted me and asked why I was standing alone. He helped me get an auto and left… However, the vehicle broke down within minutes. I was waiting to board another auto, when two men on a motorcycle stopped beside me.”

“My uncle and his friend were brought to the spot. They hurled abuses at us, and started beating my uncle and his friend. They snatched my uncle’s wallet and took his money,” she alleged.

Voicing concerns over her safety, she said: “Till when will they be in judicial custody? One day they will come out, they might do something. They can reach this house. They might do it to another person later. For how long will everyone remain inside the house?”

