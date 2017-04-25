Noida: 23-year-old pushed off balcony by husband

A 23-year-old woman died after being pushed — allegedly by her husband — from the balcony of the couple’s residence in Noida’s Sector 87. While the husband, who works at a factory, is absconding, the woman’s family has alleged the incident took place over dowry demands, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm Friday.

“Her younger sister, Nidhi, had been living with the couple. She is an eyewitness,” said Sandeep Singh, Circle Officer (3rd), Noida. Nidhi told police that Roopa and Vijay Shankar Kumar had got married two years ago.

“Nidhi said the accused came home drunk. The couple had an argument, following which he dragged her to the balcony and pushed her over the railing,” said Singh.

