Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Noida: 10-year-old found hanging after quarrel with sister

“The incident took place when the victim and her sister, aged 12, had a quarrel since the latter did not give her the TV remote. The younger sister got angry and stormed off to a room," said a police officer.

By: Express News Service | Noida | Published: May 9, 2018 3:25:10 am
A 10-year-old girl was Tuesday found hanging from a window in her house in Noida’s Sector 12, police said. “The incident took place when the victim and her sister, aged 12, had a quarrel since the latter did not give her the TV remote. The younger sister got angry and stormed off to a room. On finding the room locked, the elder sister called her grandmother and found the victim hanging from the window with a scarf,” said a police officer.

“Family members and neighbours were alerted and they rushed to the house. The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” the officer said, adding that no complaint from the family has been received.

