No toilet at home, 2 minors raped outside in Delhi’s Rohini

Two minor girls, aged seven and four, were allegedly raped by two persons in Rohini’s K N Katju Marg. According to police, the girls had gone to relieve themselves in a vacant plot near their house as they do not have a toilet at home.

Police said the families grew worried when the girls did not return. They launched a search and found them crying at the plot. According to police sources, the children have been admitted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and one of the girls is critical. Police added that both suffered injuries to their private parts.

DCP (Rohini) M N Tiwari said police have nabbed two men in connection with the incident. “Both live in the same area. One of the accused is a minor,” he said.

A case under IPC sections of rape and the POCSO Act has been registered at KN Katju Marg police station.