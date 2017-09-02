‘No threat to man who complained against CM Arvind Kejriwal’

The Delhi government Friday told a city court that there was no threat to the life of a man who had complained against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, alleging irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines. The submission was made in a status report filed by the investigating officer — on behalf of Delhi Police as well as the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) — pursuant to the court’s directions issued on the last date of hearing.

However, the submission was opposed by complainant Rahul Sharma’s counsel, Rishi Kapoor, who said there was ample CCTV footage to support their claim that Sharma and his family were under “grave threat”.

