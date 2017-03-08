No tears, only fire from my eyes, says Saibaba’s wife

Vasantha, wife of suspended Delhi University professor G N Saibaba (File Photo) Vasantha, wife of suspended Delhi University professor G N Saibaba (File Photo)

Vasantha, wife of suspended Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who was convicted by a sessions court on Tuesday for having Maoist links, expressed anguish at the verdict Tuesday. “Iss fascist government ne humare saath aisa kiya, ki humare aankh me aansu nahi aa rahe hain, aag aa rahi hai. (Fire is emanating from my eyes instead of tears because of what this government has done),” she told The Indian Express. Alleging that there was “direct state involvement”, Vasantha said, “In the history of Maharashtra, this is the first case in which all those chargesheeted have been convicted with life imprisonment.

Saibaba’s brother attended most of the arguments of our advocates, and found that the judgment seems to have not taken those into consideration. No evidence has been proved by the prosecution… It seems the state and central governments have put a lot of pressure on the judiciary to implement undemocratic policies at the behest of corporates and MNCs.”

Vowing to “fight in the higher courts to seek justice”, she added, “After the pronouncement, the judge has rejected to issue any order on the appeal of our advocates. They (the advocates) had asked for an order directing jail authorities to give required medicines, provide assistants to help Saibaba, and perform a gallbladder operation.” Vasantha said she is especially worried because of her husband’s worsening health.

DU Teachers’ Association president Nandita Narain said, “I’m utterly shocked. From what I’ve heard, there was no case at all, and witnesses said they were being coerced.” Welcoming the verdict, Saket Bahuguna, ABVP national media convenor, however, said it was a “vindication of their position”. “We have been maintaining that there is a larger racket of Maoists operating in universities,” he said.