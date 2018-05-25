No substance in charges against Jamia V-C Talat Ahmad finds probe

President Ram Nath Kovind is learnt to have closed the visitorial inquiry against Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad. (Express photo) President Ram Nath Kovind is learnt to have closed the visitorial inquiry against Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad. (Express photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind is learnt to have closed the visitorial inquiry against Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad, on the HRD Ministry’s advice, after the probe failed to find substance in the allegations against him. The visitorial inquiry — instituted with the President’s approval into allegations of irregularities in a central university — was conducted by a committee constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was tasked to look into charges of financial and administrative irregularities, including wasteful expenditure of more than Rs 26 lakh on an inspection visit by a team from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2015. According to sources, the President’s approval to close the inquiry came last week after the ministry informed Rashtrapati Bhawan that Ahmad’s defence against the allegations was found satisfactory.

The investigation had been initiated after the Delhi High Court, in January 2016, ordered the government to look into complaints of a senior professor at Jamia Millia Islamia. Professor M Obaid Siddiqui, former director of the Mass Communication Research Centre at the university, had approached the HC in 2016, accusing the ministry, UGC and the President of ignoring “maladministration” in the university.

The president approves the inquiry in his capacity as the Visitor of all central universities. As first reported by The Indian Express on April 24, 2016, the HRD Ministry had sought a response from Ahmad on the allegations in the complaint, which was then forwarded to the UGC for comments. With the UGC and the ministry finding Ahmad’s reply unsatisfactory with regard to some allegations, they recommended a Visitorial Inquiry to the President.

Siddiqui, in his complaint filed with the HRD Ministry in August, 2014 and July, 2015, had mentioned the alleged abolition of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe quota in faculty and staff employment, “arbitrary” introduction of a supernumerary quota and the absence of a regular registrar and finance officer in the university, among other issues. He had also alleged that “the functioning of a central university has been monopolised by its officers to the detriment of legal and administrative sobriety”. The visitorial inquiry has been unable to prove the charges, said sources.

