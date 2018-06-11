No shortage of water in next summers in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said there would be no shortage of water in the city in the next summer. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a power substation in south Delhi, he said “There is problem of water supply in some areas of the city. We are working on many projects. I hope in next summers, you will not have the problem of water”. He also said that his government would enforce the proposed policy to cap excess charges by private hospitals, within a month.

The chief minister said private hospitals would not be allowed to have more than 50 per cent profit, as he claimed that such establishments were charging high prices and earning profits of over “1000 per cent”.

Kejriwal asserted that his government would fulfil all its promises and urged the people to have patience. “We have to fight a lot, files are stuck up. I am a quarter chief minister of a half state. If we have full statehood, work will be done quicker,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in education, power and health sectors, the AAP supremo said a scheme for doorstep service will be started in next couple of months. “You have to pay bribe for documents like income and caste certificates. Now government officials will visit you for preparation of these documents at your houses. These documents will be delivered to your doorstep within a week,” he said. On being asked about the objection of Lt Governor Anil Baijal to the AAP government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme, Kejriwal said he would meet the L-G tomorrow.

The AAP dispensation has often had run-ins with the office of the Lieutenant Governor on a host of issues, ever since it formed government in 2015.

