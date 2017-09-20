No recounting of DUSU poll votes: Varsity

Students queue up to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Elections (DUSU) at Miranda House college in North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi (PTI Photo) Students queue up to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Elections (DUSU) at Miranda House college in North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

The Delhi University has turned down the NSUI’s request to recount the votes for the post of secretary and joint secretary in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, held last week.

The decision comes days after the NSUI, which lost both these positions to the ABVP, challenged the counting and submitted a complaint to the grievance redressal committee.

“The committee is of the view that due procedure for the counting was followed. The committee did not find merit in the demand for recounting and hence it cannot be accepted,” said the letter signed by Rajesh Tandon, chairman of the grievance redressal committee. However, they have allowed the two NSUI candidates — Minakshi Meena and Avinash Yadav — to see EVM-wise data.

