No record of invites to Former TERI chief R K Pachauri in court documents

After claiming that he used to receive invitations to address gatherings all over the world and that he has been deprived of money ever since defamatory statements were made against him, former TERI chief R K Pachauri had no records to show he received any invite between 2002-2007 and 2009-2015 Bin the documents submitted to the court.

The statements were made Wednesday during cross-examination in front of court-appointed local commissioner Santosh Mishra, in a Rs 1 crore defamation case filed by him against lawyer and human rights activist Vrinda Grover and others. Pachauri — who was chairman of the IPCC between 2002-2015 before he resigned following accusations of sexual harassment — also claimed he had been “deprived” of a source of income, which would have been Rs 20 lakh per month.

On August 8, Pachauri had said after the defamatory statements were made, he did not receive “offers” and “invitations” for professional engagements from across the world. He also “prayed” to the court to grant him suitable compensation. On August 9, when he was asked by Grover’s counsel if there were any copies of the invitations among the exhibits — which were canceled as a result of the defamation act — he said he was unable to point them out.

When Grover’s counsel asked if it was correct that the certificate (exhibit PW1/3 and PW 1/2) does not show that he received any invitation prior to 2007, Pachauri responded: “I received several invitations prior to 2007 but I did not entertain or pursue them because I was busy as the chairman in my first term at the IPCC, and in building my institute.”

He also said that in 2007, 2012 and 2013 he did not “entertain” any such requests as these “were” the years in which he did not find it possible to accept any invitation. While responding to questions of no invitations in the years 2009-2011, as per the documents submitted, Pachauri said, “I was extremely busy in the period (2009 to 2011) as the chairman of the IPCC, when the climate skeptics were creating problems and hurdles… Hence, I did not entertain requests for speaking… This was purely a voluntary and operational decision on my part.”

For the years 2014 and 2015, Pachauri said he was “extremely busy” completing his fifth assessment report of the IPCC and did not entertain any such requests. “This applies to all other periods when it can be claimed that I received no invitation. The answer to the question is no.”

