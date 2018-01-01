No punitive action against some unauthorised colonies till 2020

No punitive action will be taken against some unauthorised colonies in Delhi till 2020, according to a new law. President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2017 on Sunday.

The new law has extended time till December 31, 2020 to protect some slums and unauthorised colonies in the national capital region from punitive action till a framework for orderly arrangements are in place.

The latest law amends the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, that barred action by any local authority till December 31, 2017 against encroachment or unauthorised development as of January 1, 2006, unauthorised colonies and villages that existed on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place up till February 8, 2007. Now, the new Act has extended the deadline to December 31, 2020.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on December 22, 2017. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 27 and by the Rajya Sabha on December 28.

Replying to a debate on the measure, Puri had earlier said if the Bill was not passed, it would lead to “unprecedented chaos” in the national capital which witnessed an influx of over six lakh people per annum.

The legislation will give cover against punitive action on “as is where is basis” until December 2020, he said, adding that there were seven categories of unauthorised colonies and each of them had separate cut-off points and dates.

