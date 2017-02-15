No property tax for those above 70 in Delhi: East civic body

With only two months to go for civic polls in the capital, the East civic body passed a slew of populist measures in its budget on Tuesday. Despite advice from the executive wing against amnesty schemes, persons above 70 years will be exempted from paying property tax in the jurisdiction of the corporation starting from the next financial year.

Those between 60 and 70 years will be given a rebate of 25 per cent on property tax. North corporation had recently passed a similar proposal for residents above 80 years.

Leader of the House Sanjay Jain said residential properties up to 41.81 square metre are also being exempted from property tax “as they mostly belong to poor people”.

Conversion charges for change of use of property have also been reduced from Rs 192 per square metre to Rs 100. The corporation has a projected budget deficit of more than Rs 2,100 crore and more than Rs 1,500 crore due in contractors’ payments and employee arrears.