No promotion for three years, UCMS teachers write to President Ram Nath Kovind

Stuck in the same designations for the past three years, teachers of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) — the medical college under Delhi University — have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, the visitor to the university.

For the promotion of college teachers, a screening committee is constituted by the governing body of the institute. For UCMS, the chairperson of the governing body is Pro-Vice-Chancellor J P Khurana. Khurana is an interim pro-VC of the university and there has been no permanent appointment to the post since the new Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi, took over in 2016.

According to the Dynamic Assured Career Progressive scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, teachers, who fulfill the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Medical Council of India, will get promotions in a time-bound manner. The scheme was also passed in the DU executive council.The pro-VC could not be reached for comment.

