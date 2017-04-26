No place called home: Fleeing Jammu, Rohingyas arrive in capital

A Rohingya family outside the UNHCR’s office. Source: Oinam Anand A Rohingya family outside the UNHCR’s office. Source: Oinam Anand

He was born in exile, in a shack in Jammu two years ago. Now, exiled once again, Mohammad Rihan waits with his parents for things that most of Delhi takes for granted — safety, some food and shelter. Waiting, after all, is what the Rohingyas have become adept at doing.

Rihan and his family arrived in the capital on Monday morning, as part of a group of 30 who fled Jammu after increasing persecution in the state over the past few months.

His mother, Rushma Tara (18), holds on to him while his father, Imam Hussain (20), sits outside the gates of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vikaspuri. Clutching a biscuit, Rihan, alone, seems to be at peace. The others wait, restlessly.

“We want some food for our children, a place where we can live peacefully and not be attacked, and some medicines for those who are sick. In the past few months, things have gotten very bad in Jammu. We’ve been there for a little over two years, but now it’s too risky to go back,” Hussain says.

His fears aren’t unfounded. Of the estimated 10,000 Rohingyas in India, 5,700 live in and around Jammu. But in the past few months, demands for their deportation have been more vocal. While some critics have alleged that immigration of Rohingyas is an attempt to change the state’s demography, the BJP has petitioned the High Court seeking identification and deportation of refugees. Last month, several Rohingya homes in Jammu were gutted in a mysterious fire.

Once again, the refugees are on the run. “My son, Hashen Sharif, is eight months old. He fell sick after drinking the water there. He has diarrhoea and is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We have little food and no money. The shelters we had weren’t enough to protect us from the elements. Others fell sick too,” says Shahin Alam.

Hasina Begum, another refugee, is called in by the UNHCR to present her story. After coming out, she says, “They took down my story, the name of my daughter and our demands. I asked them what do we do now. They asked me to wait.”

Ipshita Sengupta, Policy Associate, UNHCR India, says, “UNHCR issues identity cards to registered refugees. Registered asylum-seekers also receive UNHCR documents. These documents are generally respected by authorities and help prevent harassment, arbitrary arrests, detention and deportation. In principle, all refugees in India have the right to access to government health and education services. The government issues long-term visas to refugees, which further facilitates their access to public services. UNHCR works closely with government, NGO and other partners to ensure that refugees are able to live a life of dignity in asylum.”

She adds, “Refugees and asylum-seekers who move to Delhi from other locations will benefit from UNHCR and partner services such as facilitating access to basic services like health and education, counselling, livelihoods, language training and youth and community-based programmes.”

Sabber, founder of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, adds, “We hope people who’ve come from Jammu right now can get security and access to food and medicines.”

But for now, the group sits outside the office. The narrow lane, in the otherwise affluent west Delhi neighbourhood, has little to offer in terms of shade.

A tubewell nearby provides them drinking water but food is a constant concern. Hurriedly packed bags and metal trunks lie beside them. Asked what’s inside, 16-year-old Abu Kalam says, “Clothes and some woollen wear. Seems funny to carry woollens in the summer. But who knows where they’ll send us next? Maybe I can even go to school.”

