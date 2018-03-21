‘No other products at shops selling raw meat’: SDMC

A proposal regarding the matter, approved by the health committee of the SDMC, reads that shops and outlets belonging to violators will be sealed (File) A proposal regarding the matter, approved by the health committee of the SDMC, reads that shops and outlets belonging to violators will be sealed (File)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has proposed that shops and outlets under its jurisdiction selling raw meat cannot sell any other products. A proposal regarding the matter, approved by the health committee of the SDMC, reads that shops and outlets belonging to violators will be sealed. The proposal will be placed for approval in the upcoming House meeting, sources said.

Chairman of the health committee of the south corporation, Bhagat Singh Tokas, who is also BJP councillor from Munirka, said, “In case of big departmental stores, we have found that they keep raw meat in the same refrigerator in which they keep paneer and other vegetarian items. It will not be allowed anymore since they might get contaminated.”

“These shops store kilos of meat in the refrigerator and then sell it to people by cutting it to sizes as demanded by the customers,” he said. “If stores are selling air-tight frozen meat, then we will not take any action, but in other cases, the shop will be sealed or their licences will stand cancelled.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App