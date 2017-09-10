No one will face education, health problems: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a meeting of state level office bearers at Punjabi Bagh, Kejriwal said people have given the party mandate for Delhi and it is working sincerely to serve them. Addressing a meeting of state level office bearers at Punjabi Bagh, Kejriwal said people have given the party mandate for Delhi and it is working sincerely to serve them.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not let any family in the national capital face any problems related to health and education. AAP national convener Kejriwal said party workers will take up the responsibility of health and education of each family in Delhi.

Addressing a meeting of state level office bearers at Punjabi Bagh, Kejriwal said people have given the party mandate for Delhi and it is working sincerely to serve them.

“Whatever problems people are facing in other states of the country are not being faced by residents of Delhi, as we do not allow such problems to surface. We assure the people of Delhi that such problems will not be faced by them,” he said.

Kejriwal highlighted the recent deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh due to shortage of oxygen supply.

“In Delhi, people have access to quality health care and get free treatment in hospitals, get free medicines and even major expensive surgeries are done for free. People are taking advantage of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ opened in their localities, where they are getting better and faster treatment,” he added.

The chief minister said in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, private schools are increasing fees arbitrarily and putting parents under financial burden.

“AAP government in Delhi has restrained private schools from increasing their fees and as a result they are either refunding the excess fees to parents or are depositing it in the High Court,” he said.

“We have to make a better and stronger country and for that purpose each and every AAP worker will have to contribute. Responsibility of education of each child of Delhi will be taken up by an AAP worker,” he said.

Elaborating, Kejriwal said every polling-booth volunteer of the party will take up responsibility and would visit each and every family in his or her locality to find out about their well-being and whether children are getting the necessary education.

“If an AAP worker finds out that a child is not going to school, then he would ensure that the kid gets necessary education by enrolling in the school,” he said adding that likewise AAP workers will also take responsibility of health of a family.

“If any health-related problem is found then AAP worker will ensure better treatment to that person. He will give his phone number to the family, so that if their is any problem then the party worker will help them,” he said.

Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai said the party has bounced back from its losses in the Punjab election and MCD civic polls by winning the Bawana bypoll.

