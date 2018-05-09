No negligence, but procedural lapses in declaring newborn dead at Max: Delhi Medical Council

The DMC took suo motu cognizance of the case and its decision is contradicts that of the government’s three-member expert committee (Amit Mehra/Express Archive) The DMC took suo motu cognizance of the case and its decision is contradicts that of the government’s three-member expert committee (Amit Mehra/Express Archive)

A committee of the Delhi Medical Council, in its order dated May 2, has said that there had been procedural lapses at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where one of the twins born prematurely was wrongly declared dead, but concluded that there hadn’t been any medical negligence.

In November last year, Max Super Speciality Hospital had erroneously declared the 22-week old premature baby dead, following which the Delhi government had cancelled its registration. The hospital had come under the scanner on December 1 after it handed twins — one of them stillborn — to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both dead. On the way to the crematorium, the family found one was alive. The child was rushed to a nursing home, where he later died.

The DMC took suo motu cognizance of the case and its decision is contradicts that of the government’s three-member expert committee. The committee had found that “prima facie”, there was “gross medical negligence on part of the hospital authorities”.

“There have been procedural lapses and inadequate documentation which is probably due to absence of standard operating guidelines when managing such cases (cases of birth before 24 weeks of gestation),” the DMC order said.

In its report to the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, the DMC said that “the hospital did not issue a death certificate for the boy who had some heart beat for about four-five hours”, as the family had signed the ‘do not resuscitate’ document, even after being counselled by doctors about resuscitation. JCP, Crime, Alok Kumar confirmed that the police had received the report.

“As per international medical literature, foetus less than 24 weeks, if born, is an abortus and is not considered-viable and is not likely to survive,” the DMC said.

The Delhi Registration of Birth and Death Rules, 1999, also prescribe that 28 weeks is the period of gestation for it to be viable, it said. “In the present instance, the decision for management of the baby was as per the existing guidelines by the treating doctors. In light of the observations made, the decision of the disciplinary committee is that no medical negligence can be attributed on part of the doctors,” the DMC said.

