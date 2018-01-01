No monkey catchers in Delhi, South body looks to other states

Officials said that no one applied for the job despite them increasing the rate for catching one money to Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,200 two months ago. Officials said that no one applied for the job despite them increasing the rate for catching one money to Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,200 two months ago.

Failing to hire monkey catchers in the capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to advertise for the post in newspapers in Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Officials said that no one applied for the job despite them increasing the rate for catching one money to Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,200 two months ago.

A senior official at the SDMC’s veterinary department said the civic body has been able to catch only 50 monkeys this year. The official also said no fresh applications were received in the past two months. “This could be because animal activists often take monkey catchers to police,” he said.

People living in several areas in the capital, including Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, villages around Asola Bhatti and Tughlakabad, have alleged frequent attacks by monkeys.

Besides residential buildings, the SDMC head office as well as several government buildings and courts have witnessed the monkey menace.

A few months ago, monkeys had entered the civic centre, leaving councillors and officials stranded inside for hours.

Leader of House in South corporation, Shikha Rai, said expertise is needed to deal with monkeys. “We will request the wildlife department to take up this responsibility as they have more resources. According to the Wildlife Protection Act, catching wild animals is not our job,” she said.

Officials said catching monkeys is a tedious process and it takes weeks to catch them in troops. “First, the catchers place bananas inside the cage and then wait for days till the monkey is convinced that it is not a trap. After that they come in a group. After all this, the catchers have to release them into the wild. Why would anyone be interested in the job?” an official said.

At least five cases of monkey bites are reported in the capital every day. Over 1,900 such cases were reported in 2015.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App