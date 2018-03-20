‘No slaughtering of animals and birds in 10-km radius of Delhi airport’: SDMC

“No licence to poultry shops, running within a 10-km radius from boundary wall of Delhi airport, shall be granted…,” said a proposal that has been approved by the SDMC’s health committee (File) “No licence to poultry shops, running within a 10-km radius from boundary wall of Delhi airport, shall be granted…,” said a proposal that has been approved by the SDMC’s health committee (File)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has proposed that slaughtering of animals and birds by meat shops will not be allowed within a 10-km radius of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and that licences of violators will be cancelled. The reason: waste thrown by meat shops attracts birds, which pose a threat to aircraft. “No licence to poultry shops, running within a 10-km radius from boundary wall of Delhi airport, shall be granted…,” said a proposal that has been approved by the SDMC’s health committee.

Bhagat Singh Tokas, BJP councillor from Munirka and chairman of the health committee, said sealing action will be taken against illegal slaughterhouses. “Waste from illegal slaughterhouses is the main cause of increasing bird activity in the area, which can lead to an air crash,” he said. Officials said the proposal will now be placed before standing committee for approval, before it becomes a law. “The committee has also proposed that such shops will not be allowed within a 100m radius of religious places from the existing 50m. We have also proposed that such activity not be allowed from 100 metres of schools in the revised policy,” Tokas said.

The issue of threats to flights due to birds was brought up in a meeting last year, attended by officials of Airfield Environment Management committee, DIAL, SDMC, DDA and Delhi Police. It was said that meat dumping and illegal shops in Rangpuri Pahari, Shahbad Mohammadpur Village and Indira Market attract a lot of birds, posing a threat to aircraft. The new policy also states that meat shop owners will have to pay Rs 3,500 instead of Rs 2,400 to renew licences.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App