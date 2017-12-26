No invite to Delhi CM for Noida Magenta line launch: AAP, Congress spar with BJP

The Noida-Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA The Noida-Delhi Metro Rail’s Magenta Line on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

EVEN AS the AAP fumed since Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not invited for the inauguration of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, Opposition parties attacked the BJP. Satveer Gujjar, BSP leader and former MLA from Dadri, said, “The BJP, whether in Uttar Pradesh or at the Centre, cannot take credit for this project. Former governments have worked on this. People don’t have access to the BJP leaders, they only come for these grand events — but when people have problems they are nowhere to be found.”

Gujjar also said that there are two hospitals in the district that are “ready”.

“We had expected that there would be some talk of handing over these hospitals. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, more promises were made and nothing concrete was done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “The Chief Minister should be given proper respect in any Metro function. But the BJP is habitually petty.”

The BJP countered, with its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari claiming that it was “because of the AAP government in Delhi that the fourth phase of Metro expansion had been on hold”.

“Metro commuters are angry with Arvind Kejriwal since it was because of his government that the Metro fare increased. For nearly two years, his government has kept the fourth phase of the Metro on hold. The proposal is with them but they have not given their monetary share for the project,” he said.

“The Urban Development Ministry has been sending regular reminders to them on the matter but they have still not released funds. The Metro fare increased because of this. A lot of money was spent to acquire land for the fourth phase and revenue could have been generated if the project was not delayed,” Tiwari maintained.

