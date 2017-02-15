No govt harassed like AAP, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

On A day Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was supposed to put forth his government’s achievements on completing two years, a fair share of his speech delved on the “harassment” meted out to his party and MLAs. And the rest of his speech focussed on the historical mandate given to the party.

Sisodia claimed that AAP is the first party whose MLAs have been hounded and harassed by central agencies.

Watch What Else Is making News



“I don’t think any government could have been harassed as much as we have been. I don’t think any MLA could have been arrested just because any girl in his constituency committed suicide. Four days before that, she sent a message where she had written AML, and it was considered that the word must have been MLA. Another MLA was sent to jail for fighting with his wife,” he said.

“I don’t think at any point central agencies have been reprimanded by courts for taking action against us. Court judgments have reprimanded Delhi Police so many times, that too on record,” he added.