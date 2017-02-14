No forced lie test in Najeeb Ahmad case: Delhi High Court

“What relief do you want? … We will clarify in our order that he (the suspect) won’t be forced to take the test unless he agrees,” the bench said. “What relief do you want? … We will clarify in our order that he (the suspect) won’t be forced to take the test unless he agrees,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court Monday said it has not instructed the Delhi Police to conduct lie detector test on any student of JNU in connection with the probe related to the disappearance of student Najeeb Ahmad. The clarification came after a suspect in the case brought to the court’s notice media reports suggesting the court had ordered the police to conduct lie detector test on the suspects. “What relief do you want? … We will clarify in our order that he (the suspect) won’t be forced to take the test unless he agrees,” the bench said.