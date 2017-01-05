Centre rejects Delhi’s tableau for Republic Day

The Centre has reportedly rejected Delhi’s tableau for Republic Day parade citing poll code violation. According to NDTV reports, a panel headed by Defence secretary G Mohan Kumar rejected the tableau saying allowing it will violate polls code. Earlier on December 28 last year, it was reported that Delhi will be among 15 states to have a tableau during this Republic Day parade.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra had said Delhi government’s initiatives such as model school project, parent teachers training programme, skill development centres and mega parent-teacher meetings will be highlighted on the tableau. A special song about education was also being prepared.

The latest Centre’s decision may trigger fresh another face off between Centre and Arvind Kejrial led Delhi government.

