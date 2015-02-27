No decision yet on AAP contesting state polls

National convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were absent from the meeting.

The AAP national executive has taken no decision on whether to contest any other state elections after the landslide victory in Delhi, sources in the party said after the meeting of the national executive on Thursday. The matter will be discussed again at a meeting of the national council in mid-March.

“We discussed how to take forward the benefits we got from the results in Delhi. Mission Vistaar, the party’s attempt to build the base in different states, was also discussed,” a senior leader said.

There was a “heated discussion” on whether the party should contest elections in other states but no final decision was taken.

“There are some places where we might contest municipal elections. State elections, however, need greater political investment and any decision has to be taken with great caution,” a leader, who was present at the meeting, said.

Though he was not at the meeting, the national convenor’s view that the party must for the time being concentrate on delivery in Delhi was brought up. However, a final call on upcoming elections, like in Bihar, will only be taken at the national council meeting in March.

Centre must pay for full subsidy: AAP

The AAP on Thursday said it “welcomed” the BJP’s demand that the 50 per cent power subsidy benefit be extended to everyone in the city, and said the Centre should be ready to bear the extra financial burden this would represent. “We sincerely hope Narendra Modi’s government will happily do (this) because he had promised to slash the electricity tariffs by half during his election campaign.”

