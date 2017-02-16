No construction in Tughlaqabad Fort area: Delhi HC

Expressing concern over rampant illegal construction around the Tughlaqabad Fort area, despite a Supreme Court ban on it, the Delhi High Court Wednesday prohibited all land transactions and building activities in the vicinity of the fort.

According to Delhi government lawyer Naushad Khan, the ban will be applicable to an area of roughly 4,000 bighas — inclusive of the Fort. A bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh Kumar Wednesday also stated that no manufacturing or industrial activities will be permitted in the area.