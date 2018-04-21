No complaint needed if more than 50 homes hit by power outage: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Filing a complaint will not be necessary in most cases of power cuts — as long as 50 or more connections are affected — for receiving compensation, as per the Delhi government’s new power consumer policy. Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said that in cases where a group of consumers are affected by an “unscheduled power” cut, discoms will have to identify all affected consumers from its own records and credit compensation to them.

“In Delhi, any given lane has about 100 consumers. Most power cuts, therefore, affect groups. We have kept the limit at 50 consumers. In such cases, discoms will have to credit the compensation, thus making them more accountable.” He added that consumers will be calculated as per connections. So if one apartment complex has three floors, each with a connection, then 17 such apartments would consist of a group.

As per the policy, in cases of unscheduled power cuts, discoms will have to restore electricity within an hour, failing which the consumer will have to be compensated. “The penalty is Rs 50 per hour for the first two hours, following which it will be Rs 100 per hour per consumer,” Jain said.

Officers said that any power cut wherein a consumer doesn’t get prior notice, through SMS or other communication, would be classified as an “unscheduled power cut”. However, outages beyond the control of discoms, Jain said, would not be penalised. If a single consumer faces a power outage, he/she can file a complaint via SMS, email, website or the app with his/her particulars.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App