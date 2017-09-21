No clarity on way ahead, DU may need legal help

Students on the day of DU students election (PTI) Students on the day of DU students election (PTI)

Seven days after results were announced for DUSU polls, the university Wednesday put up a notification with names of the elected candidates. In the post of president is Rocky Tuseed’s name — but with a condition that the final result will be subject to the outcome of the Delhi High Court, which has issued him a notice.

There is also no clarity on when the candidates will assume office. “The decision now lies with DU… The university may have to consult the legal department,” said Rajeev Gupta, returning officer of DU election office. The other candidates plan to approach DU officials Thursday for clarity in the matter.

The ABVP, which won the post of secretary and joint secretary, said they will not let Tuseed take charge as he allegedly “violates several provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendation”. The recommendations state: “The candidate shall not have a previous criminal record, that is to say he should not have been tried and/or convicted of any criminal offence or misdemeanor.”

However, Neeraj Mishra, communication in-charge of NSUI, said Rocky was never convicted. “As an FIR was filed against him, and as per court orders, he was taken to the jail and then got bail. We are also told the complainant filed an affadavit saying he is withdrawing the complaint and a settlement was reached.”

For the time being, the question on everyone’s mind is: If Rocky’s candidature is cancelled, what happens to the post of president? Former chief election officer D S Rawat said re-election is not a possibility. “Just having an FIR does not amount to violation of Lyngdoh. But if the candidate has gone to prison and has been tried, it is a violation. In that case, the second candidate who has secured the most votes gets elected as president,” said Rawat. He says this is the first such case the university has seen. In such a case, ABVP’s Rajat Choudhary, who has filed the application in HC, could become president.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App