No camera where 10-year-old died, say school authorities

Arman with his parents. (File photo) Arman with his parents. (File photo)

Eleven days after 10-year-old Arman Sehgal died, allegedly after falling down, at G D Goenka Public School in Indirapuram, authorities on Saturday “put forward” their “side of the story” while maintaining that they did not get a chance to inform police because they “were busy saving the child”.

School chairman Ankur Malhotra said such incidents and accidents were “beyond the control of any school”. Maintaining that he and the principal were not present at the time of the incident, Malhotra said CCTV footage has been handed over to police. However, school authorities said there were no cameras at the spot where the incident took place. “We didn’t feel the necessity of a camera on that floor. But they can be installed there now if the parents want,” Malhotra said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App