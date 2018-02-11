No arguments from prosecutor, police, accused in POCSO abetment gets bail

The victim alleged that once she met the main accused, he took her to Shahdara and forced himself on her (Representational Image) The victim alleged that once she met the main accused, he took her to Shahdara and forced himself on her (Representational Image)

The police and the prosecution refusing to argue their case, a man accused of abetting the rape of a minor girl was granted bail on February 1. During the hearing before Special Judge Ruby Alka Gupta at Patiala House Court, the additional public prosecutor refused to present her arguments, saying that the investigating officer (IO) had not briefed her on the case. When his turn came, the IO, too, did not make any submissions.

The 22-year-old accused was charged under IPC Section 109 (punishment of abetment), allegedly for driving his cousin, the main accused, and the 17-year-old girl to a house, where the alleged incident took place on January 5. The case was registered on January 7 and both the accused were sent to judicial custody.

According to the court records, when the bail of the accused charged with abetment came up for hearing, only the defence counsel made a submission.

In the bail order, the court said: “Additional public prosecutor states that she is unable to argue the present bail application as she was not briefed by the IO. It was further stated that the court may hear the IO. The IO, too, has chosen not to make any submissions. Thus, no submission has been made on behalf of the state.”

The defence counsel, Rishi Pal Singh, then said that the accused has been implicated under abetment, even though he has “no role whatsoever in the offence”. Singh submitted: “The only allegation against the accused is stated to be that he drove his cousin and the victim to a house… Neither the car nor the house in which the offence is stated to have been committed belongs to the applicant. He has clean antecedents.”

Singh also informed the court that there is no chance of his client absconding or tampering with evidence.

According to court records, the girl, in her statement to the magistrate, had said that the 22-year-old left after driving them to the house.

The girl, a Class XII student, also said in her statement that she did not like the environment at home and had been staying at a gurdwara since January 4.

She alleged that once she met the main accused, he took her to Shahdara and forced himself on her.

