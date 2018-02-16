No aadhaar, woman denied treatment: Showcause to man who drove her to hospital

Last week, a doctor and a nurse at the hospital were issued showcause notices. Last week, a doctor and a nurse at the hospital were issued showcause notices.

A week after a woman gave birth to a baby girl outside Civil Hospital in Gurgaon after allegedly being denied treatment due to the lack of an Aadhaar card, a showcause notice has been issued to the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). With this, the total count of those held responsible go up to three. Last week, a doctor and a nurse at the hospital were issued showcause notices.

Confirming the development in the case, Dr B K Rajora, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said, “We have issued a showcause notice to an Emergency Medical Technician who had brought the patient to the hospital in the ambulance.” The incident dates back to February 9 this year, when Munni, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in Gurgaon’s Sheetla Colony, was taken to the hospital after she got labour pain. Hospital authorities, however, refused to admit her since she did not have an Aadhaar card. Even though her family allegedly requested the hospital to admit her and told them that they have applied for the card and were only waiting for the document to reach them, she was denied entry into the hospital. Eventually, she gave birth right outside the doors of the hospital — shielded by bystanders and just a couple of shawls.

Soon after the incident, a reception area meant for pregnant women was inaugurated at the hospital on Thursday morning, with Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh doing the honours. Officials said doctors will be on duty 24×7 at the reception, located alongside the emergency ward. A registration card will be made for patients and preliminary consultations will also be conducted at the reception, officials said.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Pradeep Sharma said, “If a patient needs to be sent to the gynaecological ward or the operation theatre, she will be directed towards them. The consultation at the reception will also determine if the condition of the patient is serious or not. If it is so, she will be referred to a multi-speciality hospital… The aim is to ensure pregnant women face the least number of problems.”

Deputy Commissioner Singh, meanwhile, directed, “Unless it is unavoidable, patients should not be referred to another facility, but be treated here.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App