Nitish Kumar to share stage with Kejriwal

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will share the stage with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on August 19 at the Constitution Club at an event hosted by the Delhi government’s Bhojpuri and Maithili Academy.

Government sources confirmed that the JD(U) leader, who recently met Kejriwal at his residence, will be present at the event. Kumar will be the first chief minister of a state to attend a programme hosted by the AAP government in Delhi since it came to power in February.

The event will include cultural programmes and prominent members of the society hailing from Bihar will be felicitated, sources said.

Kumar had also met Kejriwal, who is locked in a bitter turf war with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, at the Delhi Secretariat in July and backed his claim for full statehood.

Assuring that his party would raise the issue of full statehood in the upcoming Parliament session, Kumar had said the AAP government should have full powers to decide the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

“Delhi should get full statehood status. People cast their votes with lot of enthusiasm to form a government. People know who they are voting for. They think that from law and order and crime to police, all come under the government’s control. In Delhi, police don’t come under the state government. People won’t understand that,” Kumar had said after meeting Kejriwal.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App