Nine-year-old’s body found: Two juveniles questioned, say police

Two days after the body of a nine-year-old was found stabbed over a dozen times in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahaladpur area, police are questioning two juveniles in connection with the incident. The body was handed over to the family on Thursday after a post mortem examination was conducted.

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they have detained some persons for questioning but refused to share any details. “Initial findings suggest that cause of death was a puncture wound on the neck. We have also specifically asked for a report on sexual assault… It will be handed over to us on Friday,” he said.

Sources said the boy got into a scuffle with the two juveniles recently. Police have also detained two local priests and are also probing the case from a black magic angle. The boy was found on Tuesday around 6.25 pm in the parking area behind the LIG DDA flats in Pul Prahaladpur. Police are probing the possibility of sexual assault as he was found naked.

