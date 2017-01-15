Nine people used ATM, then ‘lost money’: Police probe if card details cloned at ATM

The ATM had no guard, and three CCTV cameras installed at the ATM had been covered with paper at specific spots, purportedly to hamper recording. The ATM had no guard, and three CCTV cameras installed at the ATM had been covered with paper at specific spots, purportedly to hamper recording.

At least nine people who withdrew cash from a Bank of Baroda (BoB) ATM at Manas Kunj Road in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar have alleged that money was fraudently taken out of their accounts over the next two days. While most of them are businessmen in the area, the case came to light because one of the men who lost his money is an assistant sub-inspector (traffic) posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters. People in the area, The Indian Express spoke to, said the ATM rarely worked, and was filled up with cash just a couple of times after demonetisation.

According to police, investigation so far has suggested that someone could have tampered with the ATM to ensure the details of whoever uses a card there are cloned and could be misused later. The ATM had no guard, and three CCTV cameras installed at the ATM had been covered with paper at specific spots, purportedly to hamper recording.

Bindapur police registered a case on January 12 under IPC section 420 (cheating) based on a complaint by ASI Harvinder Singh, who said he used his and his wife’s cards at the ATM on January 8. “The ATM had no queue. Then, on January 10, I received messages that Rs 4,000 had been taken out of my account, and Rs 4,500 out of my wife’s. I rushed to block my card, and discovered the money was withdrawn in Rohini, Sector 7. How is that possible?” he said.

He said that when he returned to the ATM, several people at the market recounted similar stories. The Indian Express spoke to nine people, including Singh, who claimed they had lost about Rs 59,000 this way, though the list is likely to be longer.

Madan Lal, 45, who withdrew money on January 8, said he later received a message that Rs 17,540 had been withdrawn using a point of sale machine. Ved Prakash, who claimed he lost Rs 8,500, said, “The bank told me the money was withdrawn in Vasant Kunj. Then, as I was explaining the problem to a bank official, Rs 4,500 was withdrawn again.”

The BoB branch in Uttam Nagar was closed on Saturday.

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said that besides Singh, the others have been asked to file formal complaints. “We will send a notice to the bank and ask them to shut this ATM until the problem is solved. Police will approach each victim. The cyber crime team is investigating,” he said.

He said that two people, who were seen “pretending” to fill the ATM with cash recently, are the prime suspects.