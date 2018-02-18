Nine months after switching to BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely makes Congress ‘ghar wapsi’

Lovely, Maken at Saturday’s press conference. Praveen Khanna Lovely, Maken at Saturday’s press conference. Praveen Khanna

Former Delhi minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had switched to the BJP in April last year before the MCD polls, rejoined the Congress on Saturday.

The four-time MLA’s decision to leave the Congress had been a massive setback for the party, which was hoping for a turnaround in fortunes with the MCD polls. When he quit, Lovely had described former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit as a “burden on the Congress”, and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken as “lazy and too soaked in comfort”.

On Saturday, however, Lovely and Maken together met Congress president Rahul Gandhi. At a press conference later, Lovely was described by the party’s senior leaders as “a strong soldier”, “loved by all in the Congress, in Delhi and outside”. His return, they said, was a “ghar wapsi”.

The photo-op, signalling his re-entry into the Congress ranks, saw AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala call it the “ideal picture”: Lovely and Maken standing shoulder-to-shoulder, their clasped hands raised.

Lovely’s departure had been equally dramatic. Maken had broken into tears and Lovely — on the day of the MCD polls — was on television, attacking the Congress. All that, Lovely said on Saturday, was the result of a “weak moment” exacerbated by “communication gaps”. He added that he had always been an “ideological misfit” in the BJP.

“Even at the time, I had maintained that it wasn’t a happy decision for me. It was a time of sadness; it was a weak moment. Whatever differences there had been, whatever communication gaps that existed, it was my duty to have stuck on. But I took a decision in a weak moment. I have resolved those differences with Ajay Maken. I was ideologically a misfit in the BJP. That is something that I realised the next day,” he said.

“After going there, I was quiet. You can ask me about the Congress party. But in the BJP, I stayed away, so I can’t talk about that,” he said. Asked about allegations that Lovely had made at the time of his departure, Surjewala intervened and told Lovely, “Let me answer that.”

He said, “When emotions are hurt, unbreakable relations get cracked; when dialogue breaks down, a lot of words are said. But there are two options: to look forward or to look backwards… His belief in the leadership has remained. If hurt sentiments resulted in certain words being spoken, the time now is to look forward and strengthen the Congress party.” At a joint press conference with Dikshit earlier this week, Maken had taken responsibility for the “communication gap”.

While party sources maintained that Lovely’s return was engineered keeping Dikshit in the loop, Maken said, “At the time of the MCD elections, I should have handled the situation differently. As a result, Lovely was hurt. Now the communication is better and I am happy that Lovely kept in mind his principles and core ideology and joined us. At the time of the press conference with Dikshit, I had reiterated that the entire (Congress) family must stay together and, as PCC chief, it is my responsibility. I take responsibility, it is my fault.”

Dikshit said, “I am glad. He has been a Congressman and worked as Delhi Congress president for a long time… Lovely also served as a minister. Naturally, his coming back is good for the party.”

