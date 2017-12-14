Nine-member panel to suggest norms for private hospitals in Delhi

Delhi State Health Minister Satyendra Jain (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/ File) Delhi State Health Minister Satyendra Jain (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/ File)

The Delhi government on Wednesday set up a nine-member expert committee to recommend norms to be followed by private hospitals — including on capping the margin of profit from sale of medicines and consumables as well as diagnostic investigations.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the panel will be headed by Dr Kirti Bhushan, Director-General of Health Services.

Jain said the committee will also “prepare a mechanism” to prescribe “as far as possible” drugs mentioned in the National List of Essential Medicines. The committee, comprising members of IMA, DMA and DMC, has been requested to submit its recommendations by December 31.

Meanwhile, after its registration was cancelled by the Director General of Health Services, Max Super Specialty Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Wednesday said it has filed an appeal before the appropriate authority in the Delhi government. The hospital had lost its registration after it erroneously declared a 22-week-old premature baby dead.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App