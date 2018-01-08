Nine Connaught Place restaurants may lose licence for violating fire safety norms

Inspected: 326 eateries and 47 gyms or spas, of which fire safety violations were recorded in 38 and show-cause notices were served to 106. Inspected: 326 eateries and 47 gyms or spas, of which fire safety violations were recorded in 38 and show-cause notices were served to 106.

At least nine restaurants in Connaught Place may lose their licence over alleged violation of fire safety norms, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials said.

A senior NDMC official said the restaurants have been issued show cause notices and if they fail to provide adequate answers, strict action will be taken and their licences may be taken away. The official refused to divulge the names of the restaurants and added that they were waiting for their response to the notices.

The move comes days after a fire in a Mumbai pub claimed 14 lives on December 29. Sparking off safety concerns at eateries and restaurants in the capital, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also intensified vigil by issuing show cause notices to 106 eateries under its jurisdiction for violating fire safety norms, serving hookahs or running gyms or spas illegally.

A senior official said the civic body checked 326 eateries and 47 gyms or spas, of which fire safety violations were recorded in 38 and showcause notices were served to 106. Under the DMC Act, the corporation has the power to fine an establishment up to Rs 1,200 or register a court case against it.

