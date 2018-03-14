Nigerian nationals may have clashed over post of representative: Police

Police later detained the men who attacked Kueve. (Representational) Police later detained the men who attacked Kueve. (Representational)

The murder of a Nigerian national in Delhi last week was possibly the fallout of infighting between two factions of a group tasked with ensuring the welfare of those from the community living in the capital, police said.

Late Tuesday night, police said two suspects in the murder had been detained by the Bihar Police while they were on their way to Guwahati. Sources said Delhi Police was tracking them and shared a tip-off with the Bihar Police, who nabbed them. A Delhi Police team is being sent to bring the suspects back.

“To ensure that youths coming to Delhi from Nigeria have a voice and can put forward their problems to authorities, a representative is chosen. The representative gets to avail facilities and gets money to help Nigerians in the city. The fight was over the selection of the representative. Generally, an election is held for the post,” said an officer.

On March 3, a scuffle had erupted between two groups of Nigerian nationals, wherein they attacked each other in three separate places in south Delhi, police said. While Hillary alias Harry (30) was killed near Chattarpur Mandir, Arumala Kueve (35) was injured in a brawl at Rajpur Khurd village. Two persons sustained minor injuries in a brawl in Saket.

Police later detained the men who attacked Kueve. During questioning, the alleged accused revealed that that they had come to “teach Kueve a lesson”. Maintaining that at least 30 people have been questioned in connection with the scuffles so far, Delhi Police has registered two separate cases pertaining to murder and assault. After the Saket attack came to light, charges for the same was added in the FIR.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. “We will get to know the exact reason behind the attack only when the accused are arrested,” Baaniya said.

A police officer said, “During investigation, we learnt that this was not the first time they fought. But most of the cases go unreported.” Daniel Iyamu, president, All India Nigerian Students and Community Association, called for a thorough police investigation in the case and action against those found guilty.

