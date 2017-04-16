Nigerian held for stealing laptops and gadgets: Delhi Police

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A Nigerian national has been arrested for stealing laptops and electronic gadgets in areas around south Delhi. Police said the accused, Mohammad Ali Awal, stole three laptops from houses in Safdarjung Enclave and Mehrauli.

Police said the incident came to light on April 9 after a high-end work-station, laptops, a hard disk and cash were stolen from a resident of Hauz Khas Village. Police said a team comprising constables Guruender Singh and Pankaj Kumar apprehended Awal.

