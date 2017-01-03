NHRC seeks report on ‘custody death’ of suspect

“The incident amounts to violation of right to life of the victim and is indicative of inhuman approach of police personnel who, reportedly, picked up the victim and thrashed him in their custody to an extent that he lost his life,” an NHRC spokesperson said. “The incident amounts to violation of right to life of the victim and is indicative of inhuman approach of police personnel who, reportedly, picked up the victim and thrashed him in their custody to an extent that he lost his life,” an NHRC spokesperson said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police chief seeking a detailed report in the case of the alleged custodial death of a suspect whose body was later dumped.

“The commission… has been emphasising that police authorities and state machinery need to be sensitive towards the rights of persons taken into custody in connection with any criminal case. The incident amounts to violation of right to life of the victim and is indicative of inhuman approach of police personnel who, reportedly, picked up the victim and thrashed him in their custody to an extent that he lost his life,” an NHRC spokesperson said.

The man died after allegedly falling off the fourth floor of Adarsh Nagar police station.