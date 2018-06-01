NHRC notice to UP DGP on girl ‘detained’ at police station in Noida

National Human Rights Commission (File Photo) National Human Rights Commission (File Photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh DGP, taking suo motu cognizance of media reports of a 14-year-old being detained at a police station in Noida for eight days. On May 31, The Indian Express had reported that the girl was allegedly beaten, burnt with cigarettes and electrocuted during detention. The girl, a domestic help, was allegedly detained after her employer accused her of theft on May 14 at Salarpur police station, where she remained till May 16.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of media reports, if true, indicate cruelty by police personnel for which they deserve exemplary punishment, so that a message could be given that such inhuman acts by a public servant cannot be accepted at any cost. The law does not empower police personnel to humiliate and harm innocent citizens,” the NHRC notice said.

NHRC has issued the notice to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. He is also expected to send the report about steps taken for the victim’s counselling/rehabilitation.

The girl was reportedly released on May 16, but detained again the next day — this time, along with her 17-year-old brother. They were released on May 22, following the intervention by an NGO, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, and an order from the Child Welfare Commission (CWC).

The CWC, on May 23 ordered a medical examination of the girl. The medico legal case report revealed discoloured “brown-shaped circular discolourations” near her left and right wrists, linking these to burn marks.

