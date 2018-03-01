NHAI to deploy all women toll staff on Women’s Day

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to deploy all women toll collecting staff in day shift on at least one toll plaza close to the city area in every state and UT on March 8, International Women’s Day.

“If this initiative is successful, then it will be implemented across all toll plazas under operation by NHAI within the next 3 months. The Regional Officers have been instructed in this regard,” Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

To improve the condition of toll plazas and create a competitive environment, the NHAI is also doing a ranking of toll plazas based on various parameters directly affecting the highway users such as ETC (electronic toll collection) adoptability, condition of ETC infrastructure and time taken in passing through the toll plaza using FASTag lane, it said.

The parameters also included deployment of Road Marshals, setting up point of sale of FASTag, FASTag Notice Board, behaviour of toll plaza staff, availability of toll plazas Manager, informative Sign Boards, general cleanliness, condition of flooring and feedback from highway users, availability of neat and clean ladies/gents/divyang toilets, greenery and maintenance on NH stretch etc, it said.

NHAI Chairman Deepak Kumar has issued strict instructions to all regional officers to ensure dedicated FASTag lane at each toll plazas where only FASTag affixed vehicles will be allowed to pass and the Road Marshals to ensure this, the statement aid.

The NHAI is also ensuring construction of Nest (Mini) at toll plazas, a short duration parking with litter bins, toilet facilities, water ATM, Kiosk with tea/coffee vending machine and pre-packaged food items, readiness and availability of recovery van, patrolling vehicle, and ambulances, it added.

